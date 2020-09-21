Posted: Sep 21, 2020 10:51 AMUpdated: Sep 21, 2020 11:18 AM

Garrett Giles

Two applications and resolutions to the Grand Gateway Economic Development Association were approved by the Washington County Commissioners on Monday.

One application and resolution was presented by District Two Commissioner Mike Bouvier. Bouvier said this is for County Road 4020 heading north of the construction on Highway 60 east of Bartlesville. He said the application and resolution was for $50,000 from the Grand Gateway Economic Development Association so they can chip seal the road.

The other GGEDA application and resolution was presented by Barbara Herren with the Washington County Senior Citizens, Inc., doing business on behalf of the Washington County Adult Center. Herren said they were seeking a $50,000 REAP grant to replace the roof of the Adult Center. She said the old roof was a 22-year-old flat roof. They are going to try to replace it with a thermoplastic roof.