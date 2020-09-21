Posted: Sep 21, 2020 10:47 AMUpdated: Sep 21, 2020 11:15 AM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council will discuss, consider and possibly vote on approving a resolution amending Article Three of their agreement that establishes the Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group (OMAG) when they meet tonight.

Also in the meeting, the Council will discuss, consider and possibly approve the 2021 Calendar Year Schedule of regular meetings for the Council and the Dewey Public Works Authority.

The Dewey City Council will meet at 7:00 p.m. at City Hall located at 411 E. Don Tyler Avenue. The Dewey Public Works Authority meet will convene after the Council meeting.