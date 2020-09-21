Posted: Sep 21, 2020 10:19 AMUpdated: Sep 21, 2020 10:19 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 1,101 new COVID-19 cases statewide in its Monday situation update. Two deaths are being reported in Oklahoma, including one in Rogers County.

Washington County is reporting 54 active cases. One week ago, Washington County reported 92 active cases. Osage County is listing 64 active cases after last week peaking at 71 cases. Nowata County is at 17 active cases on Monday after holding steady in the teens over the last week.

MORE INFO HERE.