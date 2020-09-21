Posted: Sep 21, 2020 10:09 AMUpdated: Sep 21, 2020 10:21 AM

Tom Davis

Although the game has been around since the 1960's, Pickleball is a fun participation sport that is taking the nation by storm today.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Monday, Bartlesville Pickelball Club President, Kumar Krishnan and manber Kent Stroman talked about game and Bartlesville's first pickelball tournament set for October 16,17 and 18 ar Hillcrest Country Club Tennis Complex, 1901 Price Road, in Bartlesville.

Krishnan and Stroman thanked the Bartlesville city council and the voters in Bartlesville to propse and approve the G.O. Bond and CIP tax extenstion to fund pockleball courts for the city.

Krishnan explains that pickleball is a paddleball sport (similar to a racquet sport) that combines elements of badminton, table tennis, and tennis. Two or four players use solid paddles made of wood or composite materials to hit a perforated polymer ball, with 26-40 round holes, over a net. The sport shares features of other racquet sports: the dimensions and layout of a badminton court, and a net and rules somewhat similar to tennis, with several modifications.

For more information on the tournament and how to registrator, click here.