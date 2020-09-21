Posted: Sep 21, 2020 10:05 AMUpdated: Sep 21, 2020 10:52 AM

The Nowata County Commissioners held a brief meeting on Monday morning. Chairman Burke LaRue informed the public that County Road 26 and North-South Road 404 will be closed at the Washington County line. LaRue says storm damage and erosion have made it apparent that the bridge needs to be replaced.

Later in the meeting, the commissioners tabled a detention services agreement with the Cherokee Nation. The district attorney advised the board that the agreement need to be looked at further.

Also, the Nowata County Historical Society made a donation of $215 to the Nowata County Sheriff’s Office for the purpose of drug education programs.