News
Bartlesville
Posted: Sep 21, 2020 9:46 AMUpdated: Sep 21, 2020 9:47 AM
Salvation Army/Catholic Charities Mary Martha Outreach Coat Drive
Tom Davis
You can help keep our neighbors warm this winter.
Appearing Monday on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Misty Wishall with Catholic Charities Mary Martha Outreach and Veronica Ramirez with Salvation Army announced their partnership to create a coat drive for our local families in need this winter.
You can help today by purchasing a new coat ($20 per coat) to help them fulfill the needs of families and individuals who come to The Salvation Army and Catholic Charities Mary Martha Outreach during the cold winter months. Click here for the link to get you started.
« Back to News