Posted: Sep 20, 2020 8:00 AMUpdated: Sep 20, 2020 8:15 AM

Tom Davis

A cloudless sky and mild temperatures near 80 made for a beautiful setting for Freedom Fire 2020 Saturday evening that attracted several hundred people to the Tower Center at Unity Square in downtown Bartlesville.

The event was the idea of Oklahoma Wesleyan University's Men's Basketball Coach Donnie Bostwick who says, “A lot is happening in our world this year but 2020 can't cancel God!”

Bostwick says, “Between the COVID-19 pandemic and the racial issues facing all of us, this free event was to help guide yourself in becoming free of fear, anxiety, panic, and depression and the addictions and issues that come from these evil weapons.” He says, “We want to bring light to the darkness in our world right now, give people a new vision and refocus their attention to what matters most.”

Freedom Fire 2020 featured Darren Mulligan and We Are Messengers. Saturday’s show included Leanna Crawford, Kailey Abel, B-Wade, and the Aaron Michael's Band.

The event also featured speakers taking to the stage to offer their person testimonies of faith. There were also activites and games away from the stage for participants of all ages that kept attendees engaged.