Max Gross

Two applications and resolutions to Grand Gateway Economic Development Association will be presented in the next Washington County Commissioner meeting.

One of the applications and resolutions will be from the Washington County Adult Center and will be presented by Barbara Herren. The other will be from District Two of Washington County and presented by Mike Bouvier, the District’s Commissioner.

Later in the meeting, a juvenile detention services agreement by and between Oklahoma Juvenile Justice Services, Inc. and the Washington County Commissioners may be approved.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on Monday at 9:30 a.m. The meeting will take place in the Commissioners’ meeting room located on the second floor of the County Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Ave. in downtown Bartlesville.