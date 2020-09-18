Posted: Sep 18, 2020 3:09 PMUpdated: Sep 18, 2020 3:28 PM

Garrett Giles

The Green Country Republican Women's Club hosted State Representatives Derrel Fincher and Judd Strom during their luncheon at the Hillcrest Country Club in Bartlesville on Friday.

Rep. Strom told those in attendance that interim studies are taking place at the Capitol. He said one of the studies focused on getting back to business in a post-COVID19 Oklahoma.

During the discussion portion of the study, Rep. Strom said he asked what the post-COVID marker is in Oklahoma. Rep. Strom said the marker cannot come about when COVID-19 is gone completely because it is not going to happen. He said not a single professional in the entire room could decide when the marker for post-COVID19 life would come about.

Rep. Strom said they need to redirect their focus and come up with a plan to get back to business in Oklahoma.

Rep. Fincher said voters should make informed decisions when heading to the polls in November for the General Election. He said you should not believe everything you read, find out what is really going on, and understand that both Republicans and Democrats are all good people that are trying to do what is right for Oklahoma.

During the luncheon, Rep. Fincher added that we should focus on our commonalities so our differences do not seem to overwhelm everything that is done at the Capitol.

In taking COVID-19 precautions, Mayri Hebert, the President of the Green Country Republican Women’s Club, said the club’s luncheon meetings are primarily for club members because of limited seating. She said they are currently accepting 2021 membership applications. Call Hebert at 702.612.6526 if you wish to become a member.

On Thursday, Oct. 15th, the GCRWC will host Congressman Kevin Hern.