Friday marks the final day of Homecoming Week at Dewey High School and it is DIY Spirit Day, so students are encouraged to make their own red and white homecoming shirt to show Bulldogger spirit.

Homecoming interviews can be heard this evening at 5:45 on Real Country KRIG 104.9 FM and are being sponsored by Bartnet IP and Arvest Bank. This year’s queen is Tristan Hinkle and the king is Corbin Buford. Coronation will begin at 6:20 p.m. and kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.