Posted: Sep 18, 2020 10:11 AMUpdated: Sep 18, 2020 10:12 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds in Pawhuska where a public hearing will be held to consider declaring county-owned property in Pawhuska as surplus.

There will be continued discussion on the possibility of making further amendments to procedures for the public entering the courthouse and other county owned buildings.

There will also be possible action taken regarding the establishment of accounts to be reimbursed from money received from coronavirus relief.

The commissioners will also enter into executive session to discuss confidential matters with their attorney concerning a certain lawsuit.

The meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.