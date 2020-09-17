Posted: Sep 17, 2020 3:11 PMUpdated: Sep 17, 2020 3:11 PM

Trey Stumpff

A Bartlesville man appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday after being arrested and charged with molestation.

According to a court affidavit, a forensic interview was conducted on July 23rd to determine if Travis Poberzyn had committed the offense on an underage victim. In the interview, the victim stated that Poberzyn inappropriately touched her. The affidavit stated the victim was five years old.

Poberzyn’s bond is set for $100,000 and is due back in court on September 25th at 9:00a.m.