Posted: Sep 17, 2020 12:46 PMUpdated: Sep 17, 2020 12:46 PM

Ty Loftis

The Skiatook Chamber of Commerce is putting on a 5K race on Saturday, Sept. 26th at 7:30 a.m. at Central Park. The run will start and end at this location, which is the trailhead of the Osage Prairie trail. Osage County Tourism Director Kelly Bland says it is areas around Skiatook that are benefitting from outdoor types of activities during these difficult times.

Registration is $35 and up until the day of the race. Medals will be awards to the top three in different age categories. To sign-up, go to skiatookchamber.com.