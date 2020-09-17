Posted: Sep 17, 2020 7:21 AMUpdated: Sep 17, 2020 7:21 AM

Tom Davis

Public Service Oklahoma customers in parts of the Robinwood subdivision in Bartlesville were without power overnight.

Officials with PSO said the outage was caused by a problem with an underground cable adding that gaining access to that cable was difficult and that is what contributed to the length of the outage.

All power in the area has been restored.