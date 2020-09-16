Posted: Sep 16, 2020 7:12 PMUpdated: Sep 16, 2020 7:15 PM

Garrett Giles

An unoccupied vehicle fire occurred on 1100 Road west of Highway 75 near Dewey on Wednesday evening.

Dewey Fire Chief Jacob Cox had command of the scene. According to Dewey Assistant Fire Chief Cody Meade, the vehicle was sitting on a cement slab 50-feet from the roadway next to what appeared to be a shop. He said Pumper Two crew, and firefighters Kolten Brown and Cole Williams made an initial attack on the vehicle, extinguishing the blaze.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the scene as firefighters could not locate a vehicle tag or any vin plates. The scene was cleared and turned over to the WCSO at 6:20 p.m. At this time the reason for the fire is unknown and is being investigated by the WCSO.

Photo courtesy: Dewey Fire