Posted: Sep 16, 2020 2:40 PMUpdated: Sep 16, 2020 2:40 PM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners reached a memorandum of agreement with the Cherokee Nation. The agreement was signed at Monday morning’s meeting. The agreement allows the county to receive funds from the Cherokee Nation to assist with road projects. Chairman Burke LaRue said that all three districts received funds from the tribe last year. Doug Sonenberg, district two commissioner talks about the scope of those donations.

The Cherokee Nation’s philanthropic endeavors have benefitted Nowata County countless times. Most recently the Cherokee’s donated $5,000 to the Nowata County Sheriff’s Office in March of this year.