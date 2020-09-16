Posted: Sep 16, 2020 12:43 PMUpdated: Sep 16, 2020 12:50 PM

Congressman Kevin Hern was named an “Energy Champion” by the American Energy Alliance, earned with a perfect score on key energy votes this Congress.

In a statement, Rep. Hern said: “Energy is the backbone of my district and my state’s economy. Energy jobs pay well and keep Oklahomans on the leading edge of innovation and technology. As a Member of Congress, I am committed to working for the best interest of my constituents, and that means placing a high priority on energy issues. These bills impact thousands of families in my district. I am honored to be named an Energy Champion, and I look forward to delivering more energy wins for Oklahomans.”

Thomas Pyle, President of the American Energy Alliance, said, “Oklahoma has an incredible history of producing energy in this country and officials like Rep. Hern remain committed to ensuring that continues. His 100-percent score reflects the priorities of his district and the important role Oklahoma plays in supporting affordable, abundant, and reliable energy, as well as our nation’s security. Oklahomans, not Washington bureaucrats, must be empowered to make their own energy choices and I wish we had more representatives like Rep. Hern in Congress."

The American Energy Scorecard aims to highlight activity around important energy legislation in Congress and those who support them. AEA scores both votes cast and sponsorships of related bills. The title of Energy Champion is awarded to Members of the U.S. House of Representatives with a score of 100-percent and U.S. Senators with a score of at least 90-percent. The 2020 scorecard awards 74 champions in the House and 15 in the Senate.