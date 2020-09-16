Posted: Sep 16, 2020 12:12 PMUpdated: Sep 16, 2020 12:13 PM

Garrett Giles

A local restaurant owner with a familiar last name has passed away.

Paul Murphy, owner of Murphy's Steakhouse in Bartlesville, passed away on Wednesday morning according to the restaurant's social media page. After being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) in 1997, Murphy succumbed to this illness after a strong fight.

On Facebook, Murphy's Steakhouse said:

“Paul was a brilliant business man, had a sharp sense of humor and an endless ambition. He is loved by many and his passing will not only be felt by his family and friends, but also by the Bartlesville community. He carried on the tradition of Murphy’s after the passing of his parents. The Murphy Family legacy and restaurant will continue in spirit by his wife, Lorie Murphy, as he desired. We ask that your thoughts and prayers be with his loved ones.”