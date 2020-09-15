Posted: Sep 15, 2020 2:05 PMUpdated: Sep 15, 2020 2:45 PM

Max Gross

A Dewey man was arrested and charged with a felony count of child abuse after injuries were discovered on a six-week old baby. Blaine Adams appeared out of custody at the Washington County Courthouse after posting a $25,000 bond.

According to an affidavit, the child mother’s had left Adams alone with the baby. She returned to find to find that the baby had bruising on her lips that could not be explained. Adams told investigators that the baby had spit up so he gave her a bath. He claims that while reaching for a towel the child fell out of his arms and hit the side of the bathtub.

Investigators questioned Adams as to why he didn’t call 911 after the incident. He stated the he “freaked out” and the child “wasn’t unresponsive very long.”

Medical examinations of the child show that the swelling on her lips came from a possible brain bleed. She also had bruising on her face and legs. The examiner concluded that the injuries were consistent with the use of excessive force stemming from physical abuse.