Posted: Sep 15, 2020 11:29 AMUpdated: Sep 15, 2020 11:29 AM

Garrett Giles

It’s Star Day at Wesleyan Christian High School! Dress as a Star Trek or Star Wars character, or dress as a movie star.

Homecoming royalty interview continue on KWON on Tuesday at 5:26 p.m. with Pim Prakongit and Drew White compliments of Oklahoma Wesleyan University.

Wednesday is CAMO vs NEON Day. Homecoming royalty interview will continue at 5:36 on Wednesday on KWON with Makenzie Hendrix and Warren Bresiadecki.