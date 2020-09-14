Posted: Sep 14, 2020 2:37 PMUpdated: Sep 14, 2020 4:12 PM

A Bartlesville woman was charged with driving under the influence over the weekend while already on probation. Perla Pardo appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing four misdemeanor charges.

Court documents allege that Pardo was pulled over for improper lane use near Price Road and Highway 75 in Bartlesville. Pardo was also charged with not having insurance verification for the 2004 Dodge pickup she was driving. Pardo entered a guilty plea on all counts.

She also entered guilty plea on one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle in July 2019. Pardo was given a two year suspended sentence for that incident. Her current bond is $500.