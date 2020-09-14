Posted: Sep 14, 2020 1:33 PMUpdated: Sep 14, 2020 1:33 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners are doing all they can to keep the public safe from the coronavirus. This is why they are considering purchasing air purifiers for heating and air units in all county-owned buildings to help slow the spread of COVID-19. District one commissioner Randall Jones estimates it would cost around $45,000 to install all of those units, but he said they can only do so much preventative maintenance such as using the fog machines on a daily basis.

Jones went on to say that it is important to do thorough research on this subject before making a choice on which company should be responsible for installing the heating and air units and how the company planned to pay for it as well.

The commissioners will continue to do more research on the best way to go about paying for this. There was also no action taken regarding any further amendments being made for the public entering the courthouse or other county-owned properties.