Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners delayed the approval of the 2020-21 fiscal year budget approval once again. The item has been on the agenda for each of the last three weekly meetings. The board will convene Tuesday at 9 a.m. when CPA Bill Turner should be present to go over the financials for the county.

A point of debate on Monday was whether or not the emergency management director deserves a salary. District two commissioner Doug Sonenberg says the position has not been paid previously. District one commissioner Burke LaRue says paying the position is important.

Laurie Summers was hired to head the department in April 2019. Since her appointment, Summers has organized several grants and programs to improve the NCEM department.

Representatives from the assessor’s officer and election board said the most recent budget recommendation leaves them short of the amount necessary to fulfill their payroll.