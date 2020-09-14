Posted: Sep 14, 2020 10:00 AMUpdated: Sep 14, 2020 10:00 AM

Tom Davis

We have made great progress in quality of life, but there is more to do!

That is the theme of Ward 3 Bartlesville City Councilman Jim Curd. Appearing on Community CONNECTION on Monday, Curd presented his past accomplishments along with his vison for a next term.

According to Curd, in his successful campaign for the Bartlesville City Council 4 years ago, one of his primary objectives was to improve the quality of life for the citizens of Bartlesville. He committed to follow Bartlesvilles's valued but under-utilized strategic plans that recommended the city make significant investments for our quality of life, improve our Parks, fund maintenance of our parks , and grow and strengthen our downtown.

Curd gratefully acknowledged that the citizens of Ward 3 gave him a seat at the table and he believes we’ve been highly productive during this time. As Curd promised, his focus has been to lead the effort to improve our quality of life that improves the economic prosperity of our community by strengthening and enhancing Bartlesville's core assets: our historic Downtown District, our existing park system and our youth athletic fields

Curd says that by creating great public places like the new Tower Center at Unity Square, it will help us attract new businesses, residents, and visitors by being able to promote our festivals and events or simply provide a place to gather as we have many times in our initial uses during the COVID pandemic.

Curd adds that investing in new sporting venues, new softball and baseball fields with new parking, restrooms and concessions at Price Fields, lighting Daniels and Robinwood soccer fields, up-grading our famous Kiddie Park and constructing a new and exciting skate/bike/scooter park, further enhances the lives of our citizens and will also strengthen and help grow our economy in many new ways.