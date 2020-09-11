Posted: Sep 11, 2020 2:15 PMUpdated: Sep 11, 2020 2:33 PM

On the 19-year anniversary of 9/11, the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home wanted to show local first responders that they are appreciated. Representatives from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Bartlesville Police Department, Bartlesville Fire Department and Oglesby Fire Department attended a barbeque at the funeral home on Friday. Funeral Director Tim Howell talks about why AM&N wanted to host the barbeque.

Sean Worley of Grove, Oklahoma provided the meat for the barbeque. Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home stands with all first responders and others who help make the community, state and country great.