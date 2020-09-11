Posted: Sep 11, 2020 9:46 AMUpdated: Sep 12, 2020 10:07 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners will consider, discuss and take possible action on a memorandum of agreement with the Cherokee Nation when they meet again.

The memorandum of agreement between the Cherokee Nation and the Washington County Board of Commissioners will last from October 1st, 2020 through September, 30th, 2021.

The Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 14th in the Commissioners Meeting Room on the second floor of the County Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville.