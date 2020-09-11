Posted: Sep 11, 2020 6:44 AMUpdated: Sep 11, 2020 6:46 AM

Garrett Giles

This month, 35 years ago, the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation became a reality.

On social media, the BPS Foundation said:

"Our current board and staff are humbled and honored to serve a Foundation with such a strong and significant history. Join us this month as we celebrate 35 years advancing quality education in Bartlesville Public Schools!"

You can keep up with the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation this month on Facebook as they share great images from the past as they reflect on their impact.

The Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation is a privately funded non-profit advancing quality education for students in Bartlesville public schools. Since 1985, the Foundation has funded over $3 million in creative projects to support state-of-the-art instruction and facilities.

The Foundation is an affiliate of Bartlesville Community Foundation, with a common goal to ensure Bartlesville continues to be a great place to live, work and learn. Directing generous support by donors and an existing endowment helps meet the challenges local public schools face in preparing students for success.

The Foundation awards more than $50,000 in grants each year to teachers, partner with Bartlesville public schools leaders to raise funds for new programs and honor outstanding teachers through an Educator Hall of Fame. Their goal is to inspire learning, enrich teaching and accelerate the learning environment.

More on the BPS Foundation can be found here.