Posted: Sep 11, 2020 6:02 AMUpdated: Sep 11, 2020 6:31 AM

Garrett Giles

The Lighthouse Outreach Center in Bartlesville is selling mini rockers at the 106th Washington County Free Fair at the Fairgrounds in Dewey to raise funds for their various classes and programs.

Joe Clark with the Lighthouse said the funds go towards their drug and alcohol recovery program, their basic life skills courses, their Purpose Driven Life classes, and other classes. He said the Lighthouse is also feeding and providing clothing to the homeless in the area that come from all walks of life, adding that the Lighthouse has been serving the community for nearly 30 years.

Volunteers are coming back to the Lighthouse after a short stint away due to the coronavirus pandemic. Clark said they welcome all volunteers back. He said they will schedule a time with you to come in and volunteer, whether you want to help around the facility or if you are a church wanting to offer and serve a meal. Call 918.336.9029 to learn more or to schedule a time to volunteer today.

Clark said the Lighthouse was blessed during the pandemic. He said they did not experience one positive case of COVID-19 at their facility. Everyone at the homeless shelter still had to get adjusted to the "new normal" that has come about due to the pandemic, but Clark said they were fine with keeping everyone safe and sound. He said they got through the pandemic well thanks to God.

Raymond Poff, a resident at the Lighthouse, said those looking for certain materials can request a customized mini rocker when visiting with them at the Free Fair or at the Lighthouse. He said if they do not have the materials, they will certainly look for those materials to make the rocker for you that you desire.

Poff shared part of his personal testimony on Thursday at the Free Fair with KWON News. Poff said God opened doors for him when he got to the Lighthouse. He said he went from being a drug addict to surrendering his life to the Lord to help those that are suffering.

Worship is also something Poff likes to partake in. He said he has been at the Lighthouse long enough that he has saved enough money to buy a beautiful, green guitar. The instrument came in the mail on Wednesday, and Poff plays it every chance he gets now.

You can visit with the folks from the Lighthouse at the Washington County Fairgrounds Friday and Saturday. The Free Fair is open to the public until 9:00 p.m. on Friday, and 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.