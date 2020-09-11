Posted: Sep 11, 2020 4:58 AMUpdated: Sep 11, 2020 4:59 AM

Garrett Giles

Friday is "Spirit Day" at Nowata High School. Go all out in your maroon and white!

Homecoming royalty interivews will conclude on KRIG 104.9 at 5:17 p.m. on Friday with Allison Dunlap, Gracey Carley and Broden Monroe compliments of Totah Communications, Totel CSI, and Bartnet IP.

Kickoff for the Nowata football game will take place at 7:00 p.m. Coronation will take place during halftime.