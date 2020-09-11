News
Sep 11, 2020
Local Teachers Receive AEP Teacher Vision Grants
AEP Teacher Vision Grants from Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) support local educators with innovative approaches to teaching their students.
Individual grants up to $500 have been awarded to teachers in Antlers, Atoka, Chelsea, Chouteau-Mazie, Dewey, Grove, Hobart, Hugo, Idabel, Jay, Locust Grove, Olustee, Oologah, Ramona, Sayre and Tulsa. The amount awarded totals more than $11,700.
“If adequate funding is all that stands between a teacher and a new classroom adventure, that’s where our Teacher Vision Grants can help,” said Tiffini Jackson, PSO vice president for external affairs. “We have a deep appreciation for educators who inspire students to think creatively and develop a love of learning to prepare them for the future.”
The AEP Teacher Vision Grant program was launched in 2003 to provide aid ranging from $100 to $500 to classroom teachers. As an AEP company, PSO offers educators who live or teach in our service area the opportunity to apply for the mini-grants. Projects with an academic focus and goal of improving student achievement are eligible for consideration. AEP has a special interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), electrical safety, the study of energy and a sustainable environment, and energy efficiency.
For more information on the AEP Teacher Vision Grant program and other AEP education initiatives, see aep.com/community/TeachersAndStudents/.
