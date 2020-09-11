Posted: Sep 11, 2020 4:53 AMUpdated: Sep 11, 2020 4:53 AM

Garrett Giles

AEP Teacher Vision Grants from Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) support local educators with innovative approaches to teaching their students.

Individual grants up to $500 have been awarded to teachers in Antlers, Atoka, Chelsea, Chouteau-Mazie, Dewey, Grove, Hobart, Hugo, Idabel, Jay, Locust Grove, Olustee, Oologah, Ramona, Sayre and Tulsa. The amount awarded totals more than $11,700.

“If adequate funding is all that stands between a teacher and a new classroom adventure, that’s where our Teacher Vision Grants can help,” said Tiffini Jackson, PSO vice president for external affairs. “We have a deep appreciation for educators who inspire students to think creatively and develop a love of learning to prepare them for the future.”

The AEP Teacher Vision Grant program was launched in 2003 to provide aid ranging from $100 to $500 to classroom teachers. As an AEP company, PSO offers educators who live or teach in our service area the opportunity to apply for the mini-grants. Projects with an academic focus and goal of improving student achievement are eligible for consideration. AEP has a special interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), electrical safety, the study of energy and a sustainable environment, and energy efficiency.

For more information on the AEP Teacher Vision Grant program and other AEP education initiatives, see aep.com/community/TeachersAndStudents/.