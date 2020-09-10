Posted: Sep 10, 2020 2:56 PMUpdated: Sep 10, 2020 3:01 PM

Garrett Giles

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bartlesville is looking for mentors for children in our community.

September and October are generally big months for mentor recruitment at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bartlesville.

BBBS Executive Director Charlene Dew said recruiting mentors during the coronavirus pandemic has been challenging. She said there are several factors that have made recruitment a challenge.

Regardless, they are still in need of mentors. Dew said the goal for one-to-one mentoring is to develop a consistent trusting relationship between a mentor and a child that helps the child have life experiences that they might not otherwise be exposed to. She said children need to know that someone is in their corner.

If you wish to get involved in one-to-one mentoring, visit bbbsok.org. You can also call 918.213.4524.

Dew appeared on KWON's Community Connection program on Thursday morning. To learn more about becoming a mentor and the impact you can make on a child's life, you can watch the video below.