Posted: Sep 10, 2020 1:22 PMUpdated: Sep 10, 2020 1:27 PM

Garrett Giles

There is plenty of homegrown family fun at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey as people from across the area are coming to the site to celebrate the 106th Washington County Free Fair.

Entries are down at the Free Fair, but Commissioner Antle said he was still encouraged by the fact that they still have several entries in almost all of the categories. He said it lets him know that the event is important to those that participate in the event with their items on a regular basis.

Students can learn a thing or two about raising an animal or quilt making. Reynolds said students need to learn some of the trades like quilting. She said these trades are becoming a lost skills in today's society.

Cattle Women Pie & Basket Auction they are holding at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday. She said the public can come and view the pies and baskets at 5:00 p.m. The annual auction is the Washington County Cattlewomen's main fundraiser Robin Richards, the current President of the Washington County Cattlewomen, talked about the