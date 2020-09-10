Posted: Sep 10, 2020 12:47 PMUpdated: Sep 10, 2020 12:47 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska Code Enforcer Steve Hughes was at Tuesday's City Council meeting giving an update as to how things were going across the city. Hughes has had to mail 31 public nuisance letters out over the past 30 days and he said most of the residents have complied with the letter, as he only had to issue one citation during that time. Hughes says his department is continuing to do a great job cleaning the city up as well.

Hughes said the city has about five more houses they are ready to tear down as time allows. Hughes continues to get several requests for privacy fences as well to improve the homeowners property.