Time to reply to the United States Census is winding down and response rate across the state of Oklahoma continues to increase.

Nearly 86 percent of residents across the state have responded to the census. Locally, that number is lower, with two out of every three people responding in Washington County. Just over 50 percent of people have replied in Nowata County and 48 percent of those in Osage County have responded to the census.

The deadline to reply to the census is Wednesday, September 30th.