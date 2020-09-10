Posted: Sep 10, 2020 9:53 AMUpdated: Sep 10, 2020 10:31 AM

Garrett Giles

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced that two Bartlesville High School seniors, Ryan Blattler and Madelynn Shambles, have been named Semifinalists in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

Ryan Blattler is the son of Kimberley and Konrad Blattler. He is in the Pre-Engineering program at Tri-County Tech and its competitive robotics team. In his free time he enjoys reading and playing tabletop games with friends.

Madelynn Shambles is the daughter of Marcella and Mitch Shambles. She is a member of the International Thespian Society and the Stage Manager for the Bartlesville High School Theatre Department. In her spare time she is a volunteer at the Sutton Avian Research Center and enjoys creative writing.

Approximately 16,000 students were selected nationwide in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million that will be offered next spring. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship® award, Semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the Finalist level of the competition. Over 90 percent of the Semifinalists are expected to attain Finalist standing, and more than half of the Finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar® title.

NMSC, a not-for-profit organization that operates without government assistance, was established in 1955 specifically to conduct the annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Scholarships are underwritten by NMSC with its own funds and by approximately 400 business organizations and higher education institutions that share NMSC's goals of honoring the nation's scholastic champions and encouraging the pursuit of academic excellence.