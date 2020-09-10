Posted: Sep 10, 2020 4:09 AMUpdated: Sep 10, 2020 4:09 AM

Tom Davis

The 106th Washington County Free Fair continues today at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey.

The Washington County Free Fair runs through September 12 and is open to the public.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase each of those days in the North Room Cafeteria with meals provided by the Copan Aggies on September 10th; The 4-H Parent Volunteer Association on September 11th; and The Bartlesville Indian Women on September 12th.

Food trucks will also be onsite.

Don't miss Cattle Women Pie & Basket Auction tonight at 6:00pm.