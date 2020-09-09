Posted: Sep 09, 2020 1:53 PMUpdated: Sep 09, 2020 1:53 PM

The City of Pawhuska Public Works Department will drive by and pick up tree limbs in people's yard when residents ask them to do so. Citizens have began to take advantage of this system and council members looked at a way to amend the ordinance at Tuesday evening's city council meeting. City Manager Tonya Bright told the council what she was considering.

Workers indicated that they had spent more than half a day at certain locations clearing brush. The ordinance now states that workers will spend no longer than 30 minutes of operating time in a yard. These three calls don't include times crews must come out and work after storm damage.