Posted: Sep 09, 2020 9:24 AMUpdated: Sep 09, 2020 9:25 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce invites you to their upcoming Virtual Forum as they welcome Ryan Lance, the Chairman and CEO of ConocoPhillips.

Lance will give an update on the company during the forum, which will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 16th from10:30 to 11:30 a.m. A registration link can be found here.

After registering, you will receive a link to join the Virtual Forum. You can expect the link 24 hours before the event.