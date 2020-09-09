Posted: Sep 09, 2020 3:55 AMUpdated: Sep 09, 2020 3:55 AM

Tom Davis

The 106th Washington County Free Fair continues today, Wednesday, with the judging for the indoor exhibits at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey.

Judging it is closed to the public.

The remainder of the Washington County Free Fair runs September 10-11-12 and is open to the public.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase each of those days in the North Room Cafeteria with meals provided by the Copan Aggies on September 10th; The 4-H Parent Volunteer Association on September 11th; and The Bartlesville Indian Women on September 12th.

Food trucks will also be serving food.

You can't miss Cattle Women Pie & Basket Auction Thurs, Sept. 10th at 6:00pm.