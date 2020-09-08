Posted: Sep 08, 2020 8:54 PMUpdated: Sep 08, 2020 8:54 PM

Garrett Giles

A single vehicle accident involving a driver and her three juvenile passengers occurred around 5:00 p.m. west of Barnsdall on Tuesday.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 32-year-old Claudette Martin, of Pawhuska, was driving her GMC Yukon eastbound on State Highway 11 when the vehicle failed to negotiate a turn to the right before losing control. The vehicle then departed the roadway to the left, striking a powerline pole.

A 13-year-old juvenile male from Pawhuska was ejected an unknown distance from the vehicle. He was transported by Barnsdall EMS to the St. Francis Medical Center in Tulsa where he was admitted in good condition with head, trunk internal, and leg injuries.

The two other juveniles from Pawhuska - a seven-year-old and an eight-year-old - were treated and released from the scene. None of the juveniles were wearing a seatbelt according to the report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The OHP says unsafe speeds caused the collision. Airbags were equipped in the vehicle but they did not deploy according to the report.

The accident was investigated by Trooper Armstrong #246 of the Osage County Detachment of Troop K. The Osage County Sheiff's Office, Barnsdall EMS, and Pawhuska EMS assisted the OHP.