Posted: Sep 08, 2020 8:07 PMUpdated: Sep 08, 2020 8:07 PM

Garrett Giles

The City of Dewey approved an ordinance on Tuesday night to amend Part 5-106 of the Dewey Code of Ordinances regarding building permit requirements.

City Manager Kevin Trease said there were several places in the City of Dewey's ordinance book and zoning that always referred back to the timeline for a building permit, but it never stated the actual timeline. He said they found and established language that would actually state a timeline for a building permit in Dewey.

Nine months is a long time. Trease said some city governments only allow for six months while others allow for a full year for building permits. He said they took into consideration a home owner working on a major home project themselves while working a full-time job. A project may take six to nine months to complete, which is why the Dewey City Council agreed for the language of the ordinance to include an extensive timeline for a building permit.

Trease said they found language where those with a building permit could get a three month extension. He said Code Enforcement has had issues in the past where several people have had outstanding building permits. Those individuals will soon be addressed by letter that there are timelines for the permits and that the City of Dewey needs to see progress being made on whatever project they are working on.

If a residential project is not complete within nine months, an additional three months could be purchased for $50. With $100, a six month extension would be granted. If no work has been started in the time allotted, the individual with the building permit would have to start the process for a building permit over again.