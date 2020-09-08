Posted: Sep 08, 2020 6:59 PMUpdated: Sep 08, 2020 8:08 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Public Schools Board of Education approved the budget for the 2021 fiscal year on Tuesday evening.

Superintendent Vince Vincent told the Board that when they add the cash balance, it takes them a little over $10-million. He said that is an approximated reduction of $280,000 from a year ago.

A majority of the loss was in State aide. Superintendent Vincent said they anticipated that loss. He said enrollment drops created a lot of the drop in funding. There is still a possibility that local monies and other taxable items could help to mitigate the losses.

Dewey Public Schools anticipates to receive a little under $400,000 in the Building Fund and a little under $400,000 in the District's Child Nutrition Fund as well. On the revenue side of the budget, Superintendent Vincent said Dewey Public Schools will receive over $193,000 that they can claim from Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding.

In terms of expenditures, Superintendent Vincent said they are anticipating that they will spend less. He said they reduced some staffing, which help with expenditures. Salaries were traded out and some positions were absorbed by the District.

Superintendent Vincent said they do expect to spend more on supplies this fiscal year. He said they had to account for the expenditures made for improvements to technology at each respected school site. They also had to take into consideration the purchase of additional cleaning supplies.

There is an anticipated expenditure of $225,000 from the Building Fund. Superintendent Vincent said a huge portion of that spending has to do with the parking lot improvements that were completed in August. He said spending from the Child Nutrition Fund is expected to be consistent with the numbers from last year.

Next in the meeting, the Dewey Board of Education approved a correction of the July 6th, 2020 school board meeting minutes to reflect the Middle and High School lunch prices from $2.60 to $2.80.

Also in the meeting, the Board approved the membership of the District AD HOC Committee for the 2020-2021 school year. Superintendent Vincent said the annual Committee handles a lot of the required items like federal programs, school wellness programs, and more. He said the one Committee takes charge of all these issues as opposed to having several different committees to take on each issue.

The Alternative Education Plan for the 2020-2021 school year would be approved by the Board. This is a standard item that has not changed over the course of a year.

Then, the Dewey Board of Education approved a one-year only request for a statutory waiver of the Library Media Specialist certification requirement from the Oklahoma State Department of Education for the current school year. Superintendent Vincent said Darcy Swanson has been a fifth grade science teacher for several year. He said they needed to fill the mentioned position, and in order to do so, they needed to approve the waiver they can apply for that would allow Swanson to work in this full-time role.

Swanson has been involved in a program at NSU to get the proper certification. Superintendent Vincent said she anticipates that she will go through testing this month. Swanson will finish her collegiate work in May 2021 or June 2021.

From there, the Board approve the following Mentor Committees for the following first years teachers:

Jamie Phillips - Shelby Snook, Mentor Teacher & Julia Quinn, Administrator

Darla Samples - Vicki Vaughan, Mentor Teacher & Jerri Moore, Administrator

Another standard item that was approved by the Dewey Public Schools Board of Education on Tuesday evening was the required school day for DPS from the minimum total of 180 days to the minimum required 1080 hours for the 2020-2021 school year. Superintendent Vincent said they are actually at 1108 hours this year. He said this was built in for the anticipated flexibility they may need as COVID-19 issues arise.

The Board would go on to approve a contract with Deniece Chinn for speech pathology services from the 2020-2021 school year. This took place before the Board approved the Fiscal Year 2021 Estimate of Needs.

Several new and revised DPS policies were approved by the Dewey Board of Education as well, including:

FB - Sexual Harassment of Students

FB-E1 - Sexual Harassment Incident Form

FB-E2 - Written Notice to Known Parties Regarding Allegations of Sexual Harassment

FB-E3 - Written Report

DABB - Records Investiagtion

FMAAA - Extracurricular Activities Emergency Medical Services

The following letters of resignation would be approved by the Board:

Cayla Scott - Middle School Teacher / Coach

Tracy Powers - Elementary School Teacher

Jeff Armstrong - Nighttime Custodian

The Dewey Board of Education approved the hiring of the following certified positions on a temporary contract for the current school year:

Melissa Patrick - Middle School Teacher

Kendra Sloan - Elementary School Title I Teacher

Lastly, the Board approved the hiring of the following support positions for the school year: