Sep 08, 2020

Ty Loftis

Health insurance premiums for county employees was a topic of discussion at Tuesday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting. An insurance company came to the commissioners offering a cheaper option for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, which could save the county a significant amount of money. The only problem is there are some county employees satisfied with their current insurance plan. Commissioners Randall Jones and Darren McKinney got input from their employees.

Jones says they want their employees to have a choice, but their current insurance plan is almost double with what they could find elsewhere. Jones goes on to explain how the insurance plan is funded and why it is important to free up as much money as possible.

Jones said by the time he paid his employees' salary, along with their benefits for the month of August, he didn't have much left for things such as fuel, equipment and county projects. The commissioners opted to give county employees the choice to choose which insurance option they wanted, but will let them know that in 2021 that could be coming to an end.