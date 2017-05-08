Posted: Sep 08, 2020 1:03 PMUpdated: Sep 08, 2020 1:03 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners are looking to make things as safe as possible for their employees when having to deal with the coronavirus. One thing the commissioners are examining is an air purifier system to hook into air units in all county-owned buildings. District one commissioner Randall Jones has looked into this and believes it could help the county in a major way.

Jones said it would cost $600 per air unit to install the system, but he said other purifiers cost upward of $1,000, if not more. Jones did make the point that some county buildings have more than one unit, so installation would be more than $600 in some of those buildings. District three commissioner Darren McKinney made the point that we will be dealing with this virus for a long time.

The commissioners made a motion to get more information on these air purifiers and re-visit the item at a later meeting.