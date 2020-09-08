Posted: Sep 08, 2020 12:23 PMUpdated: Sep 08, 2020 12:23 PM

Ty Loftis

Tuesday marked the first day that the Oklahoma State Department of Health will begin counting the probable positive cases in its daily report. Tuesday's report didn't see much of a change, as there were 833 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide. Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts is unsure how this change could affect people's view on the virus moving forward.

The OSDH releases a weekly COVID-19 alert map each Friday, which breaks down the risk level for all 77 counties across the state. Roberts hasn't heard if and how this new system may affect that map.

With cases across Osage County remaining steady, the Board of Osage County Commissioners decided to take no action regarding the public entering the courthouse and other county-owned buildings.