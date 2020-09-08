Posted: Sep 08, 2020 12:12 PMUpdated: Sep 08, 2020 12:17 PM

Garrett Giles

Oklahomans practiced safety while enjoying the State's lakes, rivers and streams over the Labor Day weekend.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the agency worked zero drownings over the holiday weekend. In a statement on social media, the OHP said:

"We worked zero drownings over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Good job everyone keeping it sage on our lakes! Now that is a stat we like to share."

Photo courtesy: Oklahoma Highway Patrol