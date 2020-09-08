Posted: Sep 08, 2020 10:45 AMUpdated: Sep 08, 2020 10:47 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners continued a discussion on the fiscal year 2020-2021 budget at Tuesday morning’s meeting. The commissioners approved temporary appropriations for three months in June that expire this month.

CPA Bill Turner met with officials last week to iron out the budget. Elected officials are supposed to take employee salaries out of the county general budget and apply any pay raises out of their cash funds. Nowata County treasurer Lynn Wesson talks about the budget.

The commissioners considered approving three more months worth of appropriations based of last year’s budget. However, the board ultimately decided to table the item to allow elected officials more time to review the suggestions. District two commissioner Doug Sonenberg says the budget needs to approved prior to the EXCIS board meeting on September 16.