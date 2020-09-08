Posted: Sep 08, 2020 10:37 AMUpdated: Sep 08, 2020 11:05 AM

Garrett Giles

A resolution to create an account for Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Funding was approved by the Washington County Commissioners on Tuesday morning.

This was a required process for the first round of CARES Act funding by the State Auditor and Inspector's Office. Washington County Treasurer Melissa Thornbrugh said the County currently has $181,000. Once the fund is created, County Clerk Annette Smith said they will put the money into one account. She said those funds would then be distributed out.

Later in the Washington County Commissioners meeting, the Commissioners approved the final plat of Smokerise that was presented by David Delahay, the manager of JDD Land and Cattle.

Also in the meeting, the Commissioners approved a request for salary and benefits for the Washington County Election Board Secretary for the month of August 2020 in the amount of $4,911.98.

Next, the Commissioners approved the Washington County Clerk's Cashbook and Summary Report for the month of August 2020 in the amount of $48,844.25. The collections were split among six funds.

Then the Commissioners approve a report of Washington County Election Board for the month of August $5,802.53.

Lastly, a reconciliation report of Washington County Court Clerk for the month of August in the amount of $186,797.82 was approved by the Commissioners.