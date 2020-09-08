Posted: Sep 08, 2020 10:25 AMUpdated: Sep 08, 2020 11:08 AM

Garrett Giles

A contract for the 2020-2021 Fiscal Year for visual inspection services between the Washington County Assessor's Office and Arkansas CAMA Technology, Inc. was approved on Tuesday morning.

Assessor Todd Mathes told the Washington County Commissioners that his office worked with this company last year and they were satisfied with the services provided. He said Arkansas CAMA Technology worked on the residential and agricultural parcels last year, while his office worked on the exempt and commercial in-house parcels.

There are more commercial parcels in the fourth of Washington County where the visual inspections will take place this year. This year's portion of Washington County includes the area west of the Caney River in Bartlesville, and the extreme north and south ends of the County. Mathes said there will be more travel time and mile expenses this year, which is why the contract price was increased to $121,000 from $93,500 a year ago.