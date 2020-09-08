Posted: Sep 08, 2020 10:23 AMUpdated: Sep 08, 2020 10:53 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 833 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Today is supposed to be the first day that “probable positive cases” from rapid antigen tests are included in the statewide report.

Just one death is being reported in Oklahoma on Tuesday. 472 hospitalizations are being listed in the state due to the coronavirus.

Washington County is reporting 112 active cases, a decrease of four since Monday. Osage County is up to 90 active cases, an increase of one. Nowata County is listing 23 active cases, a decrease of five cases.

